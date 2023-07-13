Tamannaah Bhatia paired opposite John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa

Tamannaah is in news for her performance in Jee Karda. The actress has once again leveled up her skills and that can be seen in her performances. She has been trending lately for her songs Kaavaalaa from Jailer.

While John Abraham has been in the news for being an antagonist in Pathaan setting standards sky high to match. The global success of Pathaan is still roaring strong and going only upwards. Seeing these two talented artists on one screen wouldn’t be less than a visual treat and sources have revealed an interesting update.

Excited about the collaboration, Tamannaah says, “I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!”

This announcement has gotten Tamannaah Bhatia’s fans in frenzy , to see he been opposite John Abraham. This fresh pair is sure to turn heads

On the professional front, Tamannaah has Jailer, Bholaa Shankar, Bandra, and Aranamanai 4 in the pipeline. It’s truly Tamannaah Bhatia’s year.