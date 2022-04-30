Tamannaah is a vision in a blue leather bodycon dress

Tamannaah has put the fashion police on alert with her back-to-back raid-worthy statements. A fashion icon in her own right created a stir online with her another stunning red-carpet look! Leaving everyone impressed, the diva walked the star-studded event in a blue faux leather bodycon dress, flaunting her curves.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah is the next style Goddess after Deepika Padukone in the industry! The PAN-India star looked breathtaking in a Versace dress. She paired the beautiful outfit with blue heels and golden earrings. Keeping the entire makeup subtle, the actress made her eyes the focal point.

Touted to be the next big thing in the fashion world, Tamannaah has been serving us with some picture-perfect looks off late. From rocking the airport-style game to owning the red carpet like a queen – this blockbuster star is one to watch out for in the vogue universe.