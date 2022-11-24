Tanaav director Sudhir Mishra narrates a funny tale on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

In old times when the English language wasn’t as recognized as it is today in India, there were few people who knew the language and would be looked upon. In the Bollywood industry, Tanaav’s director, Sudhir Mishra, was one such man. He was not only looked upon for his fluent English, but he also benefited from it.

During the promotion of Tanaav on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil remarked on Sudhir Mishra’s excellent command of the language.

The ace director instantly said, “I was just educated a little more than everybody else. People call me to discuss business and reviews after the release of their movies. I used to enjoy going there because they provided free and tasty food. How could one say no to that.”

The 12-episodic series is a fictional socio-political drama with a splendid blend of various shades of emotions and thrills – all packed into one. Tanaav traces the journey of a Special Task Group in Kashmir. This complex narrative encompasses multiple layers of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge, all interwoven with strong performances.

Tanaav is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions. Created by Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz and Distributed by yes Studios, the show is helmed by Sudhir Mishra and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn. The show features an outstanding cast of Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, Aryaman Seth amongst others.

