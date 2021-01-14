Tandav producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra opens up about his rapport with creator and director Ali Abbas Zafar

The upcoming Amazon Original Series ‘Tandav’ has been making headlines with its intense posters, the brilliant trailer and the ensemble cast. With the series launching this week, the buzz is at an all time high. Ahead of the launch, Producer Himashu Kishan Mehra shares his experience on shaking hands with director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Speaking about the power equation between the two, Himanshu says,”The outfits that we run we are pretty clear that he takes the ownership of the entire creative control and heading the writers room and curating, and the best interesting part is this is something Ali’s original voice because he has lived in DU, so the whole broad idea of this DU politics, national politics and how it can engulf with different/multiple layers and characters so the germ of the idea comes from there.”

Himanshu further adds,”In the OTT domain there’s this concept called Show runner/ the Creator, so he is the creator as the germ of the idea comes from him. So what happens is it sort of helps creative producing aspect because we were shooting in the power corridors of the country and whenever we faced a practical issue or a location issue, as a creator and producer team we can take a call cause at the end it’s a long format, you know that sooner or later you’re gonna catch up the narrative.”

“One has to don on a producer creative mind to be able to contribute. We have pretty much divided our thing as he was the creator. The best part was that in the beginning when it was being scripted, Ali said that I would sprint this up and do this entirely in one go. So he jumped on and did just that.”, Says Himanshu

“The advantage of wearing both caps is that the jobs are divided and responsibilities divided. As you see it’s a big star cast there had to be one person handling one side and other person handling the other side”, says the producer

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.

Tandav will premiere on January 15, 2021 and will be available for Prime Members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories.