Tanha Main: Raah Records unveils the second single by singer-songwriter Aman

Following the release of his debut single, ‘Jaadugari’, singer-songwriter Aman returns with ‘Tanha Main’, the second release from Raah Records. Blending Indie Pop with the richness of Indian musical influences, the song explores a deeply personal emotion: the peculiar loneliness of missing someone who isn’t really gone, but whose absence is enough to make everything feel a little incomplete.

In a world that rarely slows down, where new places, people and experiences constantly fill our lives, ‘Tanha Main’ captures the feeling of longing for someone even when you know they will be back. It explores the emotions that accompany temporary separation, when a little distance is enough to make you realise just how deeply someone is woven into your everyday life. It is about the thoughts that surface in their absence, the quiet insecurities, the longing for reassurance and the desire to have them close. No matter how much the world has to offer, there remains an unmistakable sense of incompleteness when that one person isn’t around. Through its intimate storytelling and emotive soundscape, the song beautifully captures the vulnerability of love and the emotions that often go unspoken.

Written and composed by Aman, ‘Tanha Main’ brings together the warmth of traditional Indian instruments and the melodic sensibilities of Indie Pop. The harmonium lends the composition a soulful foundation, while the tabla and dholak bring an organic rhythmic texture to the arrangement. The sarangi adds another layer of poignancy, complementing the song’s intimate expression of longing and solitude. Together, these elements create a sound that draws from Indian musical traditions while embracing the spirit of independent pop.