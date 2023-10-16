Tanishaa Mukerji seeks blessings of Lord Shiva at Kedarnath temple

Tanishaa Mukerji visited the holy Kedarnath temple and shared photos on her social media handle. Tanishaa has some of her closest friends around on this trip and no brownie points for guessing that she’s enjoying every bit of it. In the photos shared on her Instagram, it can be seen that Tanishaa is donning a simple, red ethnic outfit as she appears all happy and smiles in Mahadev’s abode of heaven. She captioned her social media post saying,

“Har Har Mahadev! Kedarnath! Can there be a bigger calling a stronger pull a more profound feeling…every moment was a miracle.”

The actress has always been a follower of Lord Shiva and no wonder, she’s on cloud nine during this special spiritual trip. Regarding her feelings and happiness about the same, the actress shares,

“My trip to Kedarnath was completely unexpected. I wanted to go in April itself. However, at that point of time, I had other commitments and so I had to fly somewhere else for work. My friends told me that they were going in October but I didn’t think I would be able to make it this month. However, at the 11th hour, I saw that these dates were free and I wasted no time to book my tickets to come here. I believe that’s how these things work out and the calling ensures that the universe makes it happen. Everything we planned turned upside down and we ended up being there at the right time at the right moment. Not just that, I even experienced a miracle once I came here. So I genuinely believe that there’s something more to all of this that we haven’t been able to define yet. Mahadev’s power is limitless and you feel extremely humble inside that temple. You feel that Mahadev constantly has his eyes on every person there and it’s an amazing energy to experience. It just takes away all your worries and it’s beautiful.”