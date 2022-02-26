Tanishaa Mukerji’s vacation pictures will make you pack the bag and hit the beaches

Tanishaa Mukerji is yet again making waves on social media. However, it’s not with pilates sessions but her vacation pictures this time. Tanishaa recently flew to Sri Lanka for a vacation to chill with friends. In one of the shared images, she was seen wearing a black monokini and shades next to a pool, and it’s was enough to make people turn heads.

Tanishaa is a die-hard fitness enthusiast, and it’s evident from the way she looks. She has a supremely fit body and mind. She is having a great time at the beaches of Sri Lanka as she continues to keep her fans and followers updated through regular updates on her social media accounts.

We spoke to Tanishaa to get some details of her vacation,“ this was my first trip out of the country after I got covid and I just I loved Sri Lanka for its beaches ! Galle is especially beautiful and has some amazing places to eat and chill. I love all coastal towns and just being by the beach inspired me to renew my fitness routine! In Bombay I was just starting slow with Pilates and As everyone knows Covid does take a toll on your health and As a result I did put on a teeny bit of weight but just being by the beach had me running on the sand jumping into the ocean and of course enjoying all the healthy sea food ! It was the perfect getaway!

Just like she said, indeed, she loves to be on beaches a lot as most of her vacation pictures are full of it.