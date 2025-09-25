Tanishaa S Mukerji celebrates mother Tanuja’s birthday with heartwarming family moments

Actress Tanishaa S Mukerji recently took to social media to share a heartwarming glimpse of her mother Tanuja’s birthday celebrations. Known for her legendary work in Indian cinema, Tanuja was surrounded by love, laughter, and family warmth as she marked another year of life in a cozy, homely celebration.

The actress shared glimpses of the intimate gathering, including the joyous moment of cutting the cake, with smiles, laughter, and heartfelt wishes filling the air. Tanishaa’s posts radiated affection and admiration, highlighting the special bond she shares with her mother.

Fans and followers flooded the post with love and wishes for Tanuja, celebrating not just her cinematic journey, but also her role as a loving mother. Tanishaa’s heartfelt gestures made it clear that the day was as much about family togetherness as it was about the star’s illustrious career.

With simple yet memorable celebrations, the Mukerji family showcased that the true essence of birthdays lies in love, togetherness, and cherishing the moments that matter most.