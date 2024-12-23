Tantrums: Paradox’s latest single sets the soul on fire

The audiences are in for a treat as Tanishq Singh aka Paradox unveiled his latest single ‘Tantrums’ after a long time! The song, released on December 19, is pulse-pounding and promises to rule the chartbusters within no time. His stage name Paradox, reflects his multifaceted artistry, blending lyrical depth with mainstream appeal.

The rapper, who is also known as the mystery guy, has finally got his mystery solved with his latest single ‘Tantrums’. As soon as Paradox unveiled the wild ride ‘Tantrums’, his fans and netizens alike were quick to flock to the comment section and express their excitement towards the song. But, that’s not it for Paradox fans!

Sharing excitement about the song, Paradox said, “I have been thinking about what inspired me to make a song like Tantrums because it seems to have come out of absolute rush of fun. People who know me personally have held their breath because people who don’t are about to. And isn’t that exciting?”

For the unversed, Paradox first caught public attention when he made an appearance at the rap competition TV show MTV Hustle 2.0. He is well known for his razor-sharp lyrics, dynamic flow, and magnetic stage presence. Now, the audience will be able to see him perform at the much-anticipated Grand Finale of MTV Hustle amid the presence of Raftaar and Ikka. To add to the anticipation, Paradox was seen giving hints about ‘Tantrums’ while he was performing earlier at multiple colleges. Known for his unique style and compelling lyrics, Paradox’s songs have caught the attention of rap lovers, and have established him as a sought-after artist. He has collaborated with Parmish Verma for ‘Check Kar’, which did not fail to catch the attention of rap enthusiasts, and crossed 140 million views on YouTube. Beyond this, his own singles ‘Jaadugar’ and ‘Babam Bam’ have crossed the 100 million mark.

One of Paradox’s major collaborations was with Yo Yo Honey Singh for ‘Payal’. With infectious beats and pulse-pounding rhythm, ‘Payal’ has crossed over a whopping 120 million views on YouTube. After collaborating with Yo Yo Honey Singh, Paradox is now penning down multiple songs for the artist. Paradox, who has established a huge fanbase on his social media, creates a trend with his new releases and collaborations, leaving several social media users creating reels on his tracks. In fact, monthly listeners of Paradox are increasing every day to such extent that he’s crossing every other DHH artist on Spotify. His tracks including ‘Hasti Rahe Tu’, ‘BT Ho Gayi’, ‘GLITCH’, ‘Gang Wale Munde’, ‘Rihaayi’, ‘Chhore NCR Aale’, among others have earned immense appreciation and attraction from his admirers, and have also achieved great numbers on YouTube.

Crafted under the banner of Saregama, ‘Tantrums’ promises to be the rap of the season. While Saregama is known for delivering multiple chartbusters, the audiences are in for a delightful treat with Paradox’s latest single.