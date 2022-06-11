Tanuj Virwani and Sezal Sharma starrer short film Parchaaiyaan trailer released in Cannes 2022

India’s heightened status at one of the world’s largest film markets is also a tribute to the country’s 75 years of diplomatic relations with France. Movie enthusiasts say Indian cinema and artists this year will immensely benefit from the global exposure that Cannes provides.

To honour and celebrate the Indians representing our country in this renowned festival, Anurag Singh Thakur decided to host a formal dinner for the Indian contingent that walked the red carpet along with him, on the evening of the opening day. At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, the makers of Parchaaiyaan Short film has released the trailer at Indian Pavilion.

The Indian Short film ‘Parchaaiyaan” received a Special Mention appreciation in the short film category. “Parchaaiyaan” is 32-minute short film directed by very talented director Chandrakant Singh and presented by renowned businessman and trade analyst, Girish Wankhede. Starring Tanuj Virwani, Sezal Sharma and Hemant Kher, ‘Parchaaiyaan’ is a tribute to the most celebrated lyricist, who gave Indian cinema a new direction and whose story is an inspiration for younger generations. In his lifetime, Sahir saheb was awarded multiple Filmfare Awards for his work in movies like ‘Taj Mahal’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhi’. His super hit songs from classic films like ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Naya Daur’, and ‘Phir Subah Hogi’, are truly exemplary.

Girish Wankhede, Director Chandrakant Singh, Actor Tanuj Virwani, Sezal Sharma and Hemant Kher unveiled the Poster of ‘Parchaaiyaan.’ “ I’m thrilled that our short film ‘Parchaaiyaan’ got special appreciation in the Short Film Corner at Cannes this year. We’re really happy that the short film screened at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals,” said Director Chandrakant Singh.