Tanuj Virwani gears up for an exciting 2024 after marriage and honeymoon

They say that ‘lady luck’ truly brings a positive revolution in a man’s life and well, taking that into consideration, talented actor Tanuj Virwani is set to be a beneficiary of the same big time. His hard work and consistent efforts blended with positive vibes from his wife Tanya Jacob is all set to take the actor’s professional journey to a new high and fans are certainly very confident about the same.

After a private and intimate wedding in the presence of close family and friends, Tanuj and Tanya enjoyed a nice, cosy and romantic honeymoon in Europe. And now, it seems like after all the break and relaxation, Tanuj’s focus seems to be back at work entirely. Yes, that’s right.Ever since it was officially announced that he is set to host Splitsvilla X5 with his ‘One Night Stand’ co-star Sunny Leone, fans were super excited. He’s got the charm, wit and humour to become a nice host and no wonder, netizens are excited. However, guess what folks? That’s not all. If the buzz is to be believed, you all will get to see a lot more of Tanuj this year.

Apart from working as a host in Splitsvilla, Tanuj has a spree of big releases happening this year and no wonder, we can’t keep calm. As per grapevine, Tanuj has multiple big releases unfolding soon. He has a big release with Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna titled ‘Yodha’ releasing soon which is also his first Dharma film. Apart from that he is all set to have a special OTT film called ‘Johnny Jumper’ alongside the likes of Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Zarina Wahab and others.

Not just that, he’s also expected to be seen alongside Nikki Tamboli, Tridha Choudhury and Divya Agarwal in the upcoming film ‘Puppy Love’. To add more fun to the context, he also recently finished multiple projects with the likes of Rahul Dev, Gajraj Rao and others. Given the kind of filmography that Tanuj holds as of now, it’s only natural that these projects will only add more value to his credentials as he’s got all the versatility that one could have to show on the big screen. Here’s hoping and praying that lady luck truly redefines things for Tanuj in 2024 and may success kiss his feet. Stay tuned for more updates.