Tanuj Virwani gears up to host Splitsvilla X5 in a special reunion with Sunny Leone

Tanuj Virwani has always been a multi-talented and dynamic artiste and we all have witnessed that on many occasions in the past. Right now, the actor began a special journey in his personal life after he got married to the ‘love of his life’ aka Tanya Jacob and now, seems like soon after that, he’s all set to kill it in the professional space as well.

A blend of Tanuj’s hard work and passion alongside ‘lady luck’ seems to be doing the job just rightly for Tanuj as he’s bagged Splitsvilla X5 as a host this time. Being a great public speaker that he is, it’s no surprise for fans indeed. However, the real surprise and a really happy one indeed is that with this project, Tanuj makes a special reunion with his ‘One Night Stand’ co-actor Sunny Leone. Both of them are set to host Splitsvilla together and no wonder, expectations are super high from the handsome actor’s end. Regarding the same, Tanuj shares and we quote,

“I am extremely excited about the prospect of being a part of this long-running show. It meant so much to so many people, especially the youth since 2008. There are a lot of cool & unexpected new elements that’s going to be introduced this season and I look forward to adding my own spin to the proceedings.” He further added,

“I have done a fair amount of fictional work both in films as well as on OTT space. Never before have I hosted or attempted being a part of non-fiction. It’s an interesting proposition and a challenge I look forward to. Also, the prospect of reuniting with Sunny after 7 long years is something I’m happy about. I had a great time making a film with her and I expect this experience to be no different. I also feel reality shows such as Splitsvilla offer a great social study and I feel the possibilities are endless.”