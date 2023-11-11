”Tara Sutaria is brilliant in the first movie in which she plays the title role,” says leading trade analyst in the first review of Apurva

Tara Sutaria is one of the leading actresses in the younger generation of Indian Cinema who has often been loved for her beauty and various talents. But with early reviews of her upcoming thriller, ‘Apurva’ starting to come in, the actress seems to broken the mould to a different level with her performance in the titular role, as she also carries the film solely on her own shoulders. The actress already created quite the impression ever since the first glimpse of the film, where audiences were left so surprised to see the most beautiful and elegant actress, turn extremely raw and rugged for her next.

While the audiences are waiting to see the film from November 15th, the early reviews of the film are only raising the anticipation and excitement to see Tara in a completely new avatar and a highly performance oriented role, much higher.Recently the screening of the film was held for the press and media persons where many senior and credible journalists to trade analysts all saw the movie and one among them was the veteran trade analyst Komal Nahta.

Having watched the film recently, he has shared his review of it on his social media handle and its a complete treat for Tara fans as he wrote, “Watched ‘Apurva’ today. Loved the film because it keeps you at the edge of your seat throughout! #TaraSutaria is brilliant in the first movie in which she plays the title role and such a powerful one at that! This girl has immense potential which is still to be tapped.”

Responding to high praise from such a credible source, Tara Sutaria said, "Oh my Ghosh!!!!!Goosebumps reading the first word about APURVA!Just overwhelmed!!!!Thank you so very much @komal.nahta sir!!!So touched 🙏✨"

Tara Sutaria has truly left the nation absolutely shocked with her raw and gritty avatar in the glimpses released of her solo-led film Apurva which showcases her true potential as an actor. Apurva helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt has Tara Sutaria shouldering the film while it also stars other talented cast like Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav and is all set for release on a leading OTT platform from November 15th.