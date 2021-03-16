Tarun Prabhu is back with a bang in MX Player’s Hey Prabhu

Tarun Prabhu has always stood for all things cool – he’s the social media whiz kid at work, wears trendy clothes, sports a messy man bun and of course, he’s popular with the ladies. But even for this genZ rockstar – his #LifeKeLoche remain much like ours.

His boss is ranting about his being late at work, not answering calls and now – he must deal with a new digital division head. This office lafda, love complications, parental issues, and moving out for the first time sees Tarun Prabhu returning to screens again, only this time with 10X problems! And this time around as well, everyone including Tarun will be left with only one thought – Hey Prabhu!

Rajat Barmecha reprises his role as Tarun Prabhu and is supported by an ensemble cast starring Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Sonyaa Ayodhya, Pryanca Talukdar, Rituraj Singh, Grusha Kapoor, Dev Dutt, Ashish Bhatia, Raj Bhansali and Neha Panda.

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, all episodes of this lighthearted MX Original Series will stream for FREE, starting 26th March – only on MX Player.