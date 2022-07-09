Tata Play pays tribute to Guru Dutt on his birth anniversary with his celebrated movies

‘Zindagi ki asli khushi dusro ko khush rakh ke haasil ki jaati hai’ – This famous dialogue from the timeless Bollywood classic, Pyasa encapsulates legendary director and actor Guru Dutt’s contribution to Indian Cinema. It was through his cinematic mastery over his films that evoked in his viewers an emotional journey through celluloid.

Born Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone, better known as Guru Dutt, he donned many hats during Bollywood’s Golden Era as a film director, producer, actor, choreographer, and writer. However, the auteur’s life was cut short at 39. But his creations remain evergreen even today. As we celebrate the maestro’s 96th birthday, Tata Play pays him a special tribute by bringing three of his celebrated creations to screen.

12 O’clock

Directed by Pramod Chakravorty, starring Waheeda Rehman as Bani and Guru Dutt as Ajoy Kumar, 12 O’clock is the story of Bani and solicitor Ajoy, who are madly in love. But their world is turned upside down when Bani’s cousin, Maya, is discovered dead in a first-class compartment at a railway station in Bombay. Bani, who had gone to the station to pick up Maya, is charged with murder. The movie has a little romance, thrill, and even courtroom drama that entices and keeps viewers on edge until the very end.

Pyaasa

Guru Dutt directed and produced the 1957 multi-star film, Pyaasa, in which he co-starred with Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, Rehman, and Johnny Walker. The story of Pyaasa revolves around the disillusioned Urdu poet Vijay, whose works are dismissed by publishers and derided for focusing on social issues rather than romantic ones. The film follows his interactions with the golden-hearted prostitute Gulabo and his former girlfriend Meena, including how the former assists him in getting his poetry published, the success of his works, and his romantic relationship with Gulabo. A classic that you shouldn’t miss, Pyaasa is regarded as one of the greatest films ever made.

Mr & Mrs 55

Guru Dutt directed and produced Mr. & Mrs. ’55, a romantic comedy film released in 1955. Madhubala stars as Anita Verma, a naive heiress forced into marriage with an unemployed cartoonist Preetam, to save her millions. The film’s character-based satires and real-life incidents spiced with humour make it a must-watch.

