Team of Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled next gets together for a Diwali party

The much-anticipated untitled action-adventure, which introduces Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, has audiences eager to experience Abhishek Kapoor’s dynamic storytelling.

While the makers have kept everything under wraps for now, here’s a glimpse of the team coming together to celebrate the festivities at Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor’s Diwali party.

Abhishek Kapoor, Pragya Kapoor, Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, got together for a special click giving a tease to the audiences and adding to the anticipation for the film. The film also features Ajay Devgn in a powerful role.