“Technology has disrupted the traditional entertainment model of taking content to the consumer” – Ekta R Kapoor

With the Omicron scare and cases soaring across the country, the entertainment industry is facing the heat, as films are getting postponed, actors are testing positive and shoots are getting stalled. There is a lot at stake but the entertainment industry is hopeful, as always, and so is the content queen Ekta R Kapoor.

With the heaping up interests and alarming situations all over, there is no clarity about things getting back to normal. The dynamics of entertainment consumption across the globe has changed drastically, with OTT platforms gaining more prominence.

Sharing her views on the new cutting-edge technology disrupting the traditional entertainment model and the war between streaming OTT giants and cinemas, Ekta R Kapoor shares, “The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has been a great learning experience. The challenging situation reiterated how technology has disrupted the traditional entertainment model of taking content to the consumer. Technology continues to get more cutting edge. Real stories of real people and relatable characters have taken centre stage.”

“OTT platforms are getting more popular with changing lifestyles of people and the increased use of smartphones with affordable internet services. The war between streaming apps and movie theatres has both advantages and disadvantages. Watching a movie in a theatre is a beautiful cinematic experience, whereas OTT platforms let you have a good time in the comfort of your home. Both of them offer great content and viewer experience,” adds Kapoor who has been conferred with Padma Shri last year

There is certainly more in the offing from ALTBalaji that the producer is working on including ‘The Verdict season 2’, ‘Apharan 2’, ‘Bois Locker Room’, ‘Class of 2021- Season 2’, ‘HashtagWarss’, ‘Dhanbaad’ and ‘Code M Season 2’. In the television space, the successful producer has ‘Naagin 6’ among other releases which are being worked upon. When it comes to films, the impressive line-up features ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Freddy’, ‘U Turn’, Hansal Mehta’s untitled thriller, ‘Goodbye’, ‘Dobaara 2’ and ‘LSD 2’.

Going by the impressive number of her forthcoming movies and shows, Ekta is all set to make 2022 all about romance, mystery, drama, action, horror and thrill on television, digital screens and theatres!