Teen Boy Band OutStation announces The Homecoming Bus road trip ahead of their 1-year anniversary

Leading Indian teen boy band OutStation has officially announced ‘The Homecoming Bus’, a massive 14-day, 11-city road trip kicking off next month to celebrate their breakout one year anniversary

Exactly one year after five boys from different corners of India were brought together by Visva Records’ nationwide talent search, the band is returning to the road to thank their rapidly growing, fiercely loyal fanbase called the ‘Passengers’.

From June 14 to June 28, 2026, the five-member act will live, travel and create entirely out of a custom tour bus. The journey begins in Mumbai and will cut through Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Delhi, Agra, Bhopal, Indore and Pune, before completing the loop back to Mumbai.

‘The Homecoming Bus’ completely flips the traditional concert model. Driven by raw, unscripted fan interaction, the 14-day journey will feature daily unscripted livestreams, impromptu performances and meet-ups. In a bid to turn the road trip into a national cultural exchange, the band will collaborate daily with local creators, artisans and musicians specific to each city. The entire 14-day expedition will be heavily documented with daily content drops across social platforms, culminating in a raw, feature-length documentary chronicling the highs, lows and chaos of life on the Indian highway.

OutStation states, “A year ago, the five of us were absolute strangers from completely different towns, packing our bags with nothing but a dream. We didn’t know if anyone would listen. To see over Tens of Thousands of ‘Passengers’ step into our world this year has been life changing. ‘Homecoming’ is a love letter to our fans. We aren’t just putting on shows; we are living on the road, cooking up cultural collaborations, and coming straight to the doorsteps of the people who built us. We left home to chase this, now we’re coming to yours.”

Mentored by Grammy-nominated global hitmaker Savan Kotecha (the mastermind behind iconic hits for One Direction, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd), OutStation has evolved from a bootcamp experiment into India’s fastest-rising pop acts. Despite having only two official independent releases, ‘Tum Se’ and ‘Aaj Kal’, the band has already commanded a collective audience of over 2,00,000 fans across venues, pop-ups and livestreams, while opening for global giants like Akon and indie icon Anuv Jain.

The emotional heartbeat of this road trip is their upcoming debut EP of the same name, scheduled for a worldwide release on July 31, 2026 across all major streaming platforms.