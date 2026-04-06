Teen boy band OutStation drops Aaj Kal to a crowd of 10,000 fans

After setting the tone for a new wave of pop in India with their debut single ‘Tum Se’, India’s first globally positioned teen boy band OutStation are back with their much-awaited second single, ‘Aaj Kal’ releasing across all major streaming platforms today.

Their debut single ‘Tum Se’ proved to be a breakout success climbing to the top of the Spotify Viral Charts in India and introducing listeners to the group’s emotionally driven pop sound. Despite having just one release, OutStation quickly built a devoted fanbase, with their fans fondly known as ‘Passengers’ turning up in large numbers at shows across the country and driving massive engagement online through fan edits and content.

Following an extended period of impromptu nationwide pop-up appearances, the group now returns with ‘Aaj Kal’ a song that captures the raw, unfiltered feeling of longing and emotional vulnerability. First teased nearly seven months ago during their very first pop-up performance in Mumbai, the track has already become a fan favourite, with audiences singing along even before its official release.

Building on the excitement of their second release, the band launched the song in Guwahati on the release day itself. The pop-up event received over 10,000 RSVPs, with thousands turning up and singing along, showcasing the powerful impact these young artists have made on a new generation of music lovers.Making the moment even more special, fans at the event were also treated to an exclusive first look at the unreleased music video for ‘Aaj Kal’, slated to release on 8th April.

The band members collectively shares, “Aaj Kal is incredibly special to us because it’s been part of our journey since our early shows. The way our fans connected with it right away made us realize just how powerful the song is. It also means a lot to us personally, as we’re all away from our families and friends for the first time, and every time we perform it, we try to channel that sense of longing into the emotion of the song. We had the privilege of launching it in front of our beloved passengers, who turned up in thousands in Guwahati and made the moment even more unforgettable.”

With a rapidly growing digital presence with over 250,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, 48,000 YouTube subscribers and 150,000 Instagram followers; OutStation is poised to take an even bigger leap with this new release.