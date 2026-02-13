Teen pop band OutStation to join Anuv Jain as special guests in Mumbai for his Dastakhat Tour

OutStation will join Anuv Jain as special guest performers at the Mumbai stop of his Dastakhat Tour on February 14, 2026. The inclusion of OutStation adds an exciting new chapter to a tour that has already captured the hearts of music lovers across India and beyond.

The Dastakhat World Tour, marking Anuv Jain’s first global concert series, has been travelling across key cities including New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Indore, before arriving in Mumbai. Known for his heartfelt songwriting and acoustic indie-pop sound, Anuv has drawn large audiences across the India leg of the tour, which is produced and promoted by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment.

OutStation, a five member teen pop band formed through Visva Records’ nationwide talent search and bootcamp, has steadily built momentum within the Indian pop space. Guided by global songwriter-producer Savan Kotecha, the band previously supported Akon on his India tour and introduced their debut single Tum Se, a contemporary pop ballad that marked their official entry into the scene.

The track was unveiled at their self-curated OutStation Prom in Mumbai, an event that quickly sold out and brought together their growing Gen Z fanbase. During the evening, Anuv Jain made a special appearance in support of the band’s debut, signalling a creative association that now continues with OutStation joining him onstage in Mumbai.

With a rapidly expanding audience and a growing live presence, OutStation is set to open the evening with a performance that complements Anuv Jain’s emotive and introspective set.

The Mumbai concert promises a coming together of two distinct pop sensibilities, offering fans an evening that celebrates both fresh talent and established artistry on one stage.