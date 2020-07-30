SPLITSVILLA 7 WINNER SCARLETT ROSE TO PARTICIPATE IN BIGG BOSS 14?

Colors TV’s popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan have been in the news for quite some time. The upcoming season of the controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 14′ is expected to hit the TV Screens from September, as per reports. There have been many speculations about the contestants of the show, and we have kept you covered with all the news related to the show.

We have been updating you with Exclusive news and Inside Videos from the popular reality show since last 5 years, and, Now, RealityPost have EXCLUSIVELY Learnt that Splitsvilla Winner Hottie Scarlett Rose is Finalised for ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and she will be seen as a contestant in the upcoming season.

“Scarlett was approached to participate as a Wild card during Bigg Boss 12. Due to some reasons, she did not enter the show. Scarlett has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 14 and she said yes to the show. Scarlett is popular amongst youngsters and her entry will be a boost for the show.” A source close from the Production house EXCLUSIVELY told us.

We texted Scarlett Rose for a comment on the same, but she didn’t reply till the time of publishing this story.

Scarlett is popularly known as the ‘Goan Bikini Model’ for her infamous bikini photoshoots. She participated in MTV Splitsvilla 7 and won the show along with Actor Mayank Gandhi. Scarlett has also acted in many TV shows including ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’.

Scarlett is very active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram Here are some of the pictures of the Splitsvilla Winner.