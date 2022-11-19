Tere Layi: Neeti Mohan sung romantic number releases on Indie Music Label

Singer Neeti Mohan is currently maintaining the perfect balance between her film songs and independent tracks. She recently released her new independent single ‘Tere Layi’ on 18th November on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel. The track has been composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar and is beautifully penned by Gurpreet Saini. The track stars TV heartthrobs Akshay Kharodia and Sidhika Sharma.

Tere Layi is a painful romantic track that follows the tale of a girl who meets with an accident and how that mishap affects her personal and romantic life.

Sharing more insights about the track, Naushad Khan, MD of Indie Music Label says “Neeti Mohan is one of today’s most versatile singers and has proved her mettle across genres. She was the perfect voice for Tere Layi and the we are extremely happy with the end result. Siddharth has composed a lovely soothing track that will tug one’s heartstrings.” he says.

Commenting on the same, Neeti says “It’s always great to be associated with a team that knows exactly what they want from an artist. With ‘Tere Layi’ we have tried to give a melody to the listeners which will stay in their hearts and minds for a long time. The kind of response I am recieving for the song is tremendous and its this love from the audiences that pushes us to create independent music.” She smiles.