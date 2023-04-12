Teri Nigaahon Ne: Romantic ballad from Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi starrer Music School out now

After the upbeat and foot-tapping first song ‘Padhte Jao Baccha’, Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical unveiled the melodious and soulful romantic ballad ‘Teri Nigaahon Ne’ in three languages- Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on Wednesday, 12th April.

Featuring Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi, ‘Teri Nigaahon Ne’ is composed by Iliyaraaja with lyrics penned by Rama Raghuvanshi and Dr. Sagar and is sung by the beloved singers Shreya Ghoshal and Javed Ali, and choreography by Adam Murray.

With a total of eleven songs, IAS officer turned filmmaker Paparao Biyyala’s Music School is a musical narration of a sensitive and prevailing concern of academic pressure subjected to young students by the society, parents and teachers. Three out of eleven songs are from The Sound of Music, which were woven beautifully in to this Indian Musical.

The grandeur look of the film was captured by ace cinematographer Kiran Deohans. The cast includes Shrya Saran, Sharman Joshi and Prakash Raj in leading roles in addition to debutant Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswamy in critical roles. Other cast comprises of Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambeognkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh, Phani and many other child actors.

Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, this multi-lingual film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It is releasing on 12th May 2023 by PVR in Hindi and Dil Raju in Telugu.