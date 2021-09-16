Thakur Anoop Singh finds himself in HSSC exams questionnaire, this is how he reacted!

Actor Thakur Anoop Singh who’s known for his phenomenal acting skills, and amazing physique, is having a proud moment as he found himself in the questionnaire of HSSC exams when he was tagged by a student on social media. The actor who won the title of Mr. World in 2015, was taken by surprise when the HSSC questionnaire went viral on social media.

The handsome actor has had an interesting cover career until now, and has inspired his fans and followers with his dedication towards work, and the unshakeable motivation to leave a mark in the industry. In 2015, the actor earned the title of Mr. World as he won the gold medal in the world bodybuilding meet in Thailand’s Bangkok. The actor made his country proud as he represented India on a global level.

In the picture of the HSSC questionnaire posted by a student, one of the questions in Hindi read ‘Thakur Anoop Singh sambandhit hai’ (Thakur Anoop Singh is related to) with choices between ‘ Swimmer, Chess, Boxing and Bodybuilding’. Considering Anoop’s popularity, we’re sure everybody answered this question right. Reacting to the picture that the actor reshared on his social media, he wrote ‘Waah’.

Thakur Anoop Singh is apparently shooting for his upcoming film that is the remake of the south film Singam 3. The film is currently untitled.