Thakur Anoop Singh has a hilarious way to wish his fans a happy Holi

Actor Thakur Anoop Singh who’s known for his films like Commando 2, and Singam 3, took to his social media to wish his fans a happy Holi, with a hilarious picture and caption.

The actor shared a picture from a fight scene him and his Commando 2 co-star, Vidyut Jamwal and wrote ‘@mevidyutjamwal and me playing it on your tv screens till today’.

The actor seems to have a great sense of humor, and this post makes for a hilarious way to wish someone a happy Holi!

Thakur Anoop Singh will now be seen in the Hindi remake of the south film, Singam 3. While he was seen in the film as the antagonist, in its Hindi remake the actor will be seen as a protagonist!