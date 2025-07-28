Tharun Bhascker applauds Zee5’s Mothevari Love Story team at trailer launch

India’s leading home-grown video streaming platform, Zee5, continues to entertain audiences with its compelling originals and blockbuster films across multiple languages. The platform joined hands with Madhura Entertainment and My Village Show to bring a rooted Telangana original series, “Mothevari Love Story”. Written and directed by Shiva Krishna Burra, the series is scheduled to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 from August 8.

Mothevari Love Story features popular YouTube sensation Anil Geela alongside Varshini in lead roles. Set in the rural backdrop of Telangana, the story follows Parshi (Anil Geela) from Arepalli village, who falls in love with a girl from a neighbouring village. Their budding romance takes an unexpected turn when two elderly men arrive, igniting a land dispute that spirals into a series of humorous and emotional events.

The trailer of Mothevari Love Story was officially launched today by noted filmmaker Tharun Bhascker, in the presence of the entire cast and crew. Popular actor Priyadarshi lent his voice to the trailer, infusing it with depth and a touch of quirky charm that enhances the narrative’s appeal.

Lead actress Varshini expressed, “Even I watched the trailer for the first time today. I hope you all liked it. Director Shiva Krishna sir auditioned me for 4-5 scenes before casting. I hope I lived up to his expectations.”

Creator and Director Shiva Krishna Burra emotionally reflected, “Cinema was never my priority. I was preparing for Group II exams in RTC X Roads and the OU campus. Watching this trailer today makes me feel ecstatic. Our journey started with a mobile phone, and today we’re here. Many people say My Village Show is inspiring, but for us, it’s deeply self-motivating. Every actor and technician poured their heart into this series.”

Lead actor and editor Anil Geela said, “We worked hard and responsibly made this series. We’ve been striving for years, despite not being from the film industry. That’s how I left my teaching job. Our success is not overnight; it’s a process. ZEE5 supported us unconditionally. Anand (Deverakonda) Anna launched the poster, Priyadarshi anna gave the trailer voiceover, and Tharun anna came today with just one invite. That love pushes us to do even more.”

Finally, director Tharun Bhascker praised the team, saying, “Congratulations to the entire unit. My Village Show brought a true revolution to Telugu digital content. They were even invited to The Ellen Show! It proves that being local can make you global. Language and slang should unite, not divide. Shows like these represent the beauty of Telangana culture. Anil is grounded and gifted. I believe he’ll shine even more. I wish all success to the team of Mothevari Love Story.”

Mothevari Love Story also stars Muralidhar, Sadanna, Sujatha, and others in prominent roles. The series is produced by Madhura Sreedhar and Sriram Srikanth, with Sreekanth Arupula handling cinematography, Anil Geela as the editor, and Charan Arjun composing the music. Sriram Prashanth and Anil Geela served as Executive Producers.

Immerse yourself in the humour, romance, and rural flavour of Telangana with Mothevari Love Story, streaming from August 8, exclusively on ZEE5.