The Appeal Box introduced in Lock Upp will seek audience opinion to select necessities for the contestants

With each day passing by, ‘Lock Upp’ is clearly looking at differentiated innovation in the OTT reality genre. The show has now travelled a long path and has garnered immense love from the audiences and fans alike. For the first time on OTT, audiences will be a part of the show with the introduction of the ‘Appeal Box’ that will give the decision-making power of selecting necessities for the contestants to the audiences.

The contestants have become habituated to the surprises on the show. These also provide intense entertainment for the audiences. And now, the show is about to introduce an entire new concept of the ‘Appeal Box’.

It will first start with asking contestants about their wants or requirements which will be posted on the ALTBalaji and MX Player websites in the form of a creative. Then it will seek an opinion from the audience on whether the contestants should get the items they want or not. So, the contestant who will get the maximum number of votes for their selected items, he/she will be provided with that item in the house. It will seek heightend participation from the audience towards their favorite contestants.

The ingredients in the ‘Appeal Box’ will have Grooming, Apparel, Utilities and Food & Beverages options. In Grooming, the contestants will get personal haircare, body wash, nail kit and hair wax. Apparel will have personal scrunchies, clips, foot-ware, accessories and jewellery. Utilities will comprise of personal hair styling tool, perfume and body mist. And Food & Beverages will consist of chips, biscuits, aerated drinks, chocolates, pack of instant noodles, instant pasta, 1 pack of chocolate milk and 1 pack of juice.

‘Lock Upp’ started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.