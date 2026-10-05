The Arijit Singh India Tour announced

There are artists you listen to. And then there are artists whose voices become part of your life. For millions across India and around the world, Arijit Singh is that artist. Now, after two decades of music, Singh is bringing that connection to the live stage with his biggest-ever India tour.

Kotak Solitaire presents Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 powered by Visa will travel across 9 cities from January 2027 to May 2027, taking India’s most loved voice to some of the country’s biggest venues.

Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and ticketed exclusively on thumpN, the tour will entail multiple stadium presentations and will travel to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.

For audiences, it is a chance to experience the songs they have lived with – together, live and at a scale never seen before in his home country.

Fans can expect a setlist spanning the many sounds and eras of Arijit Singh’s career – from songs that became instant favourites to anthems that have stayed with listeners for years. Arijit Singh will do what audiences have come to know him for: letting the music do the talking.

The production matches the scale of the occasion. A custom multi-tiered stage with an extended runway will take Singh deep into the audience, creating closer sightlines across every section of the stadium. The experience will feature 360-degree spatial audio, kinetic LED fixtures, panoramic screens, laser arrays and stadium-scale pyrotechnics, with a live production designed to immerse fans in the experience.

At its centre will remain the one thing that has never needed an introduction: Arijit’s voice.

2027 marks 20 years since Arijit Singh entered the music business.

Thousands of songs. Millions of listeners. A catalogue that has travelled across languages, generations and borders.

The India Tour 2027 is a celebration of that journey – not just of the artist, but of the audience that has grown with him.

Arijit Singh states, “20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people – the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own. I’m really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage. There are so many songs, so many memories and so many people to meet. I can’t wait.”

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation states, “We take immense pride in presenting a nationwide tour of this magnitude to audiences across the country. Bringing India’s most loved voice to so many cities is a deeply meaningful milestone for our team. It is a genuine tribute to an extraordinary musical legacy, and we are thrilled to create an unprecedented live event. Every single detail of this journey is being designed to world-class standards, offering fans a live experience at a scale never seen before in his home country.”

Varun Khare, CEO, thumpN states, “There are very few artists whose announcement can make an entire country stop and ask one question: When do the tickets go on sale? Arijit Singh is one of them. His music has an extraordinary ability to bring people together – and we expect these shows to be exactly that. Thousands of people singing the same words, at the same time, in the same place. For thumpN, being the ticketing platform for this tour is a privilege. Our job is to make sure that getting from “I need to be there” to actually being there in the moment is as seamless as possible. We’re incredibly excited to bring this experience to fans across all 9 cities.”

Alaap Gosher, CEO & Co-Founder, TM Ventures states, “This tour has been an exciting opportunity to bring together the experience and expertise of the people we’ve worked with for over 13 years with a fresh team of creative minds and new perspectives. There’s something powerful about combining deep knowledge of the artist and his live journey with a new generation of creative thinking. With an artist like Arijit, the ambition has always been to keep evolving the live experience, and this time we wanted to challenge ourselves to look at the show through a completely fresh lens – bringing new ideas and approaches while staying rooted in what makes his connection with audiences so unique. It’s been an incredible journey of combining experience with fresh thinking to build something that feels both familiar and completely new, and we can’t wait for audiences across India to experience it.”

Gaurav Ramdev, Head Of Marketing, India And South Asia, Visa states, “Music has an incredible power to connect people, and Arijit Singh’s journey over the past 20 years reflects that beautifully. At Visa, we believe in being present wherever our cardholders want to be, whether that’s an everyday purchase or a once-in-a-lifetime moment. This tour represents millions of fans coming together to celebrate songs that have become the soundtrack to their lives, and we’re proud to help make those moments possible. Because at Visa, we don’t just enable transactions, we power the extraordinary moments that move people.”