“The audience will get a dreamlike visual experience in the film Tara and Akash: Love Beyond Realms” – cinematographer Ateet Singh:

The much-anticipated film Tara and Akash: Love Beyond Realms, starring veteran actors Deepti Naval and Amol Palekar, is all set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

Young cinematographer Ateet Singh has all the reasons to feel proud and excited about his first feature film titled Tara and Akash: Love Beyond Realms, which is all set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 7, 2024, at the TIFF Bell Lightbox. Ateet Singh started his journey as a fashion photographer in Delhi and slowly got inclined towards films and filmmaking. He went to Berlin to study films in 2012.

Talking about the film in which he worked as the DOP, Ateet Singh said, “I always wanted to do a feature film that speaks volume; just then the film Tara and Akash: Love Beyond Realms happened to me. It is a beautiful fairy tale-like journey that teaches you about life and beyond.”

The film is directed by Srinivas Abrol, starring beauty pageant winners Jitesh Thakur and Alankrita Bora as protagonist. The film is also featuring – Deepti Naval, Amol Palekar, and Brijendra Kala, among others.

Talking about how as a cinematographer he translated the story visually, Ateet said, “Since the film’s story is primarily about a book, I wanted the audience to have a dreamlike visual experience almost as if they are reading a book themselves, yet kept it higher on the contrast to maintain a certain cinematic perspective.”

Ateet also worked on some of the interesting music videos for famous artists like Divine, Badshah, etc. He shot films like Khuda Haafiz and Collar Bomb as a second unit DOP and action cinematographer.