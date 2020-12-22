THE BEST OF ZEE5 FROM 2020

However unprecedented 2020 may have been, the comfort of content, while sitting at our homes, made the passing of time easier. Here are ZEE5’s top picks of the year to binge on, if you haven’t watched them already.

Explore the dark alleys of a military encounter with Major Monica Mehra in Code M

Witness the ever so graceful Jennifer Winget marking her entry into the world of OTT. She plays the role of a fierce army lawyer, Major Monica Mehra, who embarks on a journey to unravel the mystery behind a military encounter case, just a few days before her wedding. Thriving on the concept of “looking beyond what seems obvious”, Code M sheds light on the corrupt system and its victims. Watch all the 8 episodes, now streaming on ZEE5.

Tweak the age-old rules of parenting, with the new-age mothers in Mentalhood

Karisma Kapoor’s debut web series, Mentalhood breaks the taboos surrounding modern-day parenting. The series gives a rather realistic touch to the often-used term ‘Motherhood’. It encourages all the mothers to look past unsolicited parenting advice and accept their own unique style. It addresses different facets of motherhood, dealing with all kinds of relevant issues from bullying, gender fluidity to child molestation. The show also stars Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth, Tillotama Shome, and Dino Morea in pivotal roles. View all the 10 episodes of this drama series only on ZEE5.

Taish, a secret that shatters

A story of friendship and loss of innocence when two worlds clash amidst a wedding and a secret exposes a betrayal. Innocent friends converge with dangerous criminals leading to intense violence. The film which is also available in the format of a series (with additional scenes and sequences), is a thrilling saga of rage and revenge set in the UK and boasts of excellent performances by Jim Sarbh, Abhimanyu Singh, Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Kirti Kharbanda, Ankur Rathee, and Zoa Morani.

Bash the Patriarchy with Churails

Put together in a binge-worthy 10-episode series, Asim Abbasi’s ZEE5 Original Churails takes a stroll by the murky by-lanes of conservatism deeply rooted in the society. Led by four young women, who operate a covert detective agency, with the sole purpose of exposing philandering husbands seated amongst Karachi’s elite. Churails is a breakthrough in the mainstream accounts for freedom and voice reflecting the voice of Pakistani women against the repressive traditional patriarchal societal norms. Directed by Asim Abbasi, the film has some of the most strong and powerful performances of recent times.

Discover the truth in Ek Jhooti Love Story

If you are in search of a light-headed feel-good watch, Ek Jhooti Love Story is your one-stop destination. Amidst the clutter of nerve-wracking content flooding the OTT scenario, Ek Jhooti Love Story is the perfect relaxation for your wrestling mind. This mini-series frames a story extremely relevant to the time of its release when the world happens to live on the internet.

Relive the moments watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s breakthrough performance with Pavitra Rishta

The television soap which made Sushant Singh Rajput a house-hold name, Pavitra Rishta is a humble love story between Manav Deshmukh (Sushant Singh Rajput) and Archana Karanjkar (Ankita Lokhande). Manav worked as a mechanic to support his family while Archana was a dedicated daughter to her family. Zee5 is now streaming the full collection and if you are a paid subscriber you can watch it without the hassle of ads.

Delve deeper into the socio-political fabric with Ka Pae Ranasingham

Spanning 2 hours and 57 minutes, Ka Pae Ranasingham at its core is a courageous story about a young wife who seeks justice to bring her dead husband back home to rest. The film is a grating sketch on the corrupt protocols and red tape that exists especially involving the lower sections of society who are helpless in their grief. Directed by P Virumandi, Ka Pae Ranasingam stars Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles.

Enjoy the first ZEE5 Bangladeshi Original Mainkar Chipay

ZEE5’s first Bangladeshi original Mainkar Chipay is a 50-minute film that was shot in only 4 days! Directed by the young filmmaker Abrar Athar, the movie is a situational thriller and dark comedy about life going downhill during a seemingly innocent exchange. Shot during the COVID-19 lockdown, the movie utilises only 4 locations, while sticking to all the necessary guidelines.

Through the three principal characters, it exhibits the viciousness of the drug business and how the youth’s vulnerability is taken advantage of.

Abhay Season 2 returns with an even more intense storyline

After the massive success of the first season of Abhay in 2019, Zee5 released the second season of this intense criminal drama later this year. It is named after the protagonist, Abhay Pratap Singh played by Kunal Khemu, a Special Task Force police officer, holding the responsibility of unravelling the most mystifying and astounding crime cases. Directed by Ken Ghosh, Abhay is a worthy addition to ZEE5’s slate of crime thrillers and is certainly one of their best-received shows.

Witness the unsaid and unheard with State of Siege

Directed by Matthew Leutwyler, State of Siege: 26/11 is a gut-wrenching and an important retelling of some of the darkest days seen in Mumbai, an account true to the actual events that occurred from November 26 to November 29, 2008. The eight-episode series offers a fascinating insight into all the different aspects that first, gave rise to the attackers and their entry into Mumbai and later, their indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians and the thumping response by NSG Commandos who were flown in from their base in Manesar to neutralize the terrorists.