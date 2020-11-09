The cast of Bicchoo Ka Khel starts promotion with perfect swag!

The lead pair of ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club’s highly-anticipated crime thriller ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’ – Divyenndu and Anshul were spotted at the airport on 9th November as they flew to Varanasi to promote their web show.

Interestingly, both the actors were spotted wearing a customised t-shirt with a popular dialogue from the show ‘Jo bharosewale hote hai na, wohi bho**wale bhi hote hain’ imprinted on them!

The high-intensity trailer of ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’ takes the audience for a roller coaster ride with its mysterious suspense and epic one-liners that leave one in splits at the most unexpected moments. Set in Varanasi, the city of light and the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh, the story revolves around Akhil (Divyenndu), a writer who is a fan of pulp fiction. In the trailer, we see Divyenndu as the mastermind of a dangerous game. Being a man on a mission who’s ready to take on the bad world, we see Akhil strike down his enemies one at a time by stinging like a Bichhoo.

Serving as the perfect Diwali Dhamaka for audiences, ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’ also features a talented star cast including, Mukul Chadda, Gagan Anand, and Rajesh Sharma, amongst others.

All set to stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from 18th November, Bicchoo Ka Khel is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer whose life is nothing less than a roller-coaster ride with twists and turns to keep you at the edge of your seat.