‘The city of lakes is a beautiful place!’ – Ayushmann Khurrana on shooting in Bhopal for the first time in his career

Ayushmann Khurrana is shooting his next, the awaited Doctor G, in Bhopal currently and he revealed that this is the first time he is shooting in the city of lakes!

Ayushmann says, “I’m lucky that I chose acting as my profession because it has not only enabled me to live so many remarkable characters but has also taken me to so many incredible destinations.”

He adds, “For Doctor G, I’m fortunate to be visiting the heart of India and seeing it in its full glory. I’m shooting in Bhopal for the first time in my career and the city of lakes is a beautiful place. I’m bowled over by the warmth of the people and they have won my heart forever.”

Ayushmann feels he is blessed to be born in a beautiful country like India. He says, “Earlier this year, I was in the North East for Anek and experienced the spectacular Kaziranga National Park. India is the most beautiful place on the planet. I’m blessed to be born in this country which gives me the opportunity to cherish so much in my lifetime.”

Lovingly called the poster boy of content cinema in India, Ayushmann has a solid line up of films including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Anek – directed by Anubhav Sinha and now Doctor G being directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Before the pandemic, he had delivered eight back to back hits in a row in theatres.