The Cobbler: A poignant film based on the emotional bond shared by a father and a son

Award-winning actor Umesh Jagtap has won everyone’s heart with his flawless acting in the National Award-winning film Killa, Ringan, and Payback Payback. The actor has played every kind of role across various platforms such as theater, TV, and cinema. The talented performer has teamed up with International award winner director Saqib Pandor for ‘The Cobbler’ short film. Umesh Jagtap, Shubham Tukaram, and Murrari Kumar starrer ‘The Cobbler’ film has released on the FNP YouTube channel

The short film is an emotional journey of a shoe repairman. It paints a day-to-day scenario of his life concerning how he works hard to make ends meet and his relationship with his growing son. Director Saqib Pandor has a long association with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and has worked with him for Ugly (2013) and Sacred Games (2018).

Talking about the film, “Purely observation. I used to walk around my office, and in the neighborhood, there would always be a cobbler. I used to always wonder how a cobbler will take a particular decision, and what factors would influence his decision. So, yes, a cobbler’s narrative was engraved in my subconscious. When I started working on the script, that idea kept evolving and finally translated into a short film. We went around and researched various markets, railway stations, and neighborhoods. We met with cobblers and observed their craft, posture, and physicality. The Cobbler is an evolution of my observation.”

Acknowledging the success of the film, producer Vikaas Gutgutia says, “We are glad to introduce our audiences to a new ride of emotional bond of father & son through short film Cobbler. The film is set to release soon by this week. The film has already made its nominations to top awards and nominations Internationally and we are excited to see how Indian viewers will receive the same. The actor Umesh Jagtap is an inspiration, has a long-term association with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and has worked with him over a couple of projects earlier. Before bringing in this narrative onboard, we researched across markets and minutest detail to bring in our observation live for our dearest audience. I would like to thank the entire cast and crew who has made this a huge success before its release date”.

‘The Cobbler’ has already made a clean sweep of awards and nominations at many topmost festivals like Satyajit Ray Short Film Award, Palm Springs International ShortFest, IFFSA Toronto, New York Indian Film Festival, IFFLA, and Indian Film Festival.

Needless to say, after getting success at the International arena, director Saqib Pandor and his team are extremely keen to see the response from the Indian audience.