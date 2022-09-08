The coming of age story of Kanan Stark is returning with an all new season only on Lionsgate Play from September 9

Raising Kanan season 2 is back with new heartbreaks and betrayal following the life of your favorite characters Kanan and Raq. Set in the early 1990’s, the third series in the Power Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother Raq Thomas, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. The show will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 9th September 2022.

As we enter season two, Raq has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory.

The show stars MeKai Curtis as Kanan and Tony®️Awards winner Patina Miller (Into The Woods) as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. The cast also includes Omar Epps, House, London Brown, Ballers, Malcolm Mays, Them, Hailey Kilgore, Amazing Stories, Joey Bada$$, Two Distant Strangers, Shanley Caswell, The Conjuring, and Antonio Ortiz, High Fidelity. Sascha Penn returns as creator and showrunner and will continue executive producing alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp.

Talking about the new season, actor MeKai Curtis said, “Expect to see more of the growth of these characters. You’re going to get thrown into an even wilder ride than the first season. It’s an emotional roller coaster, for sure. That’s what I will say. I think it’s going to be fun and enjoyable for everybody, each and every week. I’m excited for people to continue this journey with us.”

“We’re taking a far less sanguine perspective on this expression here. For the Thomases, their ‘ties’ as a family ‘bind’ them to each other in ways that are complicated, problematic, and dangerous. As much as each of these characters would like to chart their own course, they are inextricably bound to each other. And while sometimes family connections can feel empowering, emboldening, and affirming, they can also feel like a prison.” Sascha Penn, Executive Producer, opened up about the family dynamics in the show.

Lionsgate Play will exclusively stream Raising Kanan Season 2 starting 9th September 2022