The Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 announces the shortlisted nominees for series and short films

Motion Content Group, GroupM’s content investment, production, and distribution business in collaboration with Film Critics Guild and VISTAS MEDIA CAPITAL announces its most awaited list of nominees across series and short films for the 4th edition of Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Film Critics Guild is a pan India body of critics across languages and formats. This year the Critics’ Choice Awards will recognize content and performances in Short Films, Web Series and Feature Films produced and distributed across Indian Languages. The shortlist for Short Films and Web Series were announced today. Categories for Short Films include best Director, Writing, Actor, Actress, Cinematography and Film. While categories for Series include Best Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Series and Writing.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson Film Critics Guild said, “We are thrilled to announce the nominees for the fourth edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards. It’s been a privilege and pleasure to evaluate the amazing content that web series and short films have to offer.”

GroupM Motion Content Group’s, Vistas Media Capital and Film Critics Guild’s CCA is an industry award ceremony that stands out as it helps acknowledge the best talent in each category regardless of the language of the content.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia said, “Year on year, we are amazed at the passionate and incredible creative talent that has emerged in India. Despite covid disrupting and creating havoc, the sheer diversity of content and talent that emerged this year and broke into the shortlist, is testimony to the powerhouse of content that is getting churned out. We are very excited to share the shortlist and would cheer for each of them.”

This year, Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 has received an overwhelming response from Short film and Web Series makers across the country to register a record number of entries of the short films produced in 2021.

Abhayanand Singh – Group CEO and Co-Founder of Vistas Media Capital, “With theaters remaining shut in the lockdown, people remaining confined to homes, the need for entertainment increased dramatically which in turn accelerated the need and growth of quality content. This makes the role of film makers even more critical in the value chain and CCA recognizes their efforts to constantly innovate and keep audiences hooked through the year. We are thrilled to be a part of the 4th consecutive edition of some great films traversing genres and themes with mass outreach across languages and boundaries.”

Here is the list of nominations of features under the following categories:

Best Series:

• Aarya S2

• Gullak S2

• Amazon Original Mumbai Diaries 26/11

• Tabbar

• Amazon Original The Family Man S2

Best Actor

• Pankaj Tripathi for Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

• Jameel Khan for Gullak S2

• Gajraj Rao for Ray

• Pavan Malhotra for Tabbar

• Manoj Bajpayee for Amazon Original The Family Man S2

Best Actress

• Sushmita Sen for Aarya S2

• Amruta Subhash for Bombay Begums

• Shahana Goswami for Bombay Begums

• Supriya Pathak Kapur for Tabbar

• Samantha Prabhu for Amazon Original The Family Man S2

Best Supporting Actor

• Amit Sial for Maharani

• Gagan Arora for Tabbar

• Paramvir Cheema for Tabbar

• Sharib Hashmi for Amazon Original The Family Man S2

• Uday Mahesh for Uday Mahesh

Best Supporting Actress

• Sunita Rajwar for Gullak S2

• Konkona Sen Sharma for Amazon Original Mumbai Diaries 26/11

• Nupur Nagpal for Tabbar

• Devadarshini for Amazon Original The Family Man S2

• Priyamani for Amazon Original The Family Man S2

Best Writing

• Apurva Asrani for Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

• Puneet Batra, Saurabh Khanna for Kota Factory S2

• Harman Wadala, Sandeep Jain for Tabbar

• Raj & D.K, Suman Kumar, Suparn Varma for Amazon Original The Family Man S2

• Prashant Nair for Tryst With Destiny

Short Films

Best Film

• Bittu

• Cycle

• Antarvasna

• My Mother’s Girlfriend

• Shimmy

Best Director

• Karishma Dev Dube for Bittu

• Devashish Makhija for Cheepatakadumpa

• Devashish Makhija for Cycle

• Abhinav Singh for Antarvasna

• Ambiecka Pandit for Under the Waters

Best Actor

• Anthony Arul Prakash for A Father’s Gift

• Lochan Barsagade for Krishna Chaaya

• Uday Chandra for Mintgumri

• Raj Arjun for Pilibhit

• Pratik Gandhi for Shimmy

Best Actress

• Rani Kumari for Bittu

• Ipshita Chakraborty Singh for Cheepatakadumpa

• Bhumisuta Das for Cycle

• Shivani Tanksale for Antarvasna

• Sushama Deshpande for My Mother’s Girlfriend

Best Writing

• Karishma Dev Dube for Bittu

• Devashish Makhija, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Bhumika Dube for Cheepatakadumpa

• Devashish Makhija for Cycle

• Abhinav Singh for Antarvasna

• Disha Noyonika Rindani, Jai Mehta for Shimmy

Best Cinematography

• Rohin Raveendran Nair for Cheepatakadumpa

• Vivekanand Daakhore, Bhumika Dube, Jacky Bhavsar for Cycle

• Ahan Shetty for Jael’s Tale

• Tuhin for Opang

• Nusrat F Jafri for Pilibhit