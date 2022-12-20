“The discomfort of being in a PPE kit through the day makes you feel incredibly grateful for their service” – Armaan Ralhan

The very charming Armaan Ralhan who is rumoured to be a part of the second season of the action drama Shoorveer has been making the headlines for his portrayal of a frontline worker in the recently released track Tujhe Bhi Chand. The song is the second track released from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s album Sukoon.

Armaan plays a doctor and deals with the ordeals of the deadly pandemic and how love and hope keep him going. Now the actor has revealed how he wore PPE kits and shot the song and how it is a tribute to all the frontline workers who helped us combat the ghastly times.

Armaan revealed “As the song is about the pandemic, we wore a real PPE kit to complete the shoot and i realized how tough it was. It was an honour to be a part of a tribute to the real-life heroes, the front-line workers who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to help people. To have a slight peak into the physical conditions like the discomfort of being in a PPE kit through the day makes you feel incredibly grateful for their service.”

Armaan has already swooned us with his presence in this song, and we eagerly await announcements on his upcoming projects.