“The dog and the cat were the VIPs of our show Pet Puraan” – Sai Tamhankar

Pets are wonderful companions, showering us with unconditional and bushels full of love and affection at every waking moment. Their companionship comes with the added iota of mischief, which makes them brilliant cures for anxiety and tension.

They can be inspiring, comforting and bewildering, all at the same time. Pet Puraan, SonyLIV’s upcoming Marathi original, is all set to bring such a unique story on pets and pet parenting. The series will examine the unorthodox, far-from-perfect lives of an urban, liberal, married couple Atul and Aditi, and their adopted pets, a cat named Baaku and a dog named Vyanku, set against a typical Maharashtrian backdrop and packed with lots of light-hearted and wholesome moments.

On the sets of Pet Puraan, the pets were given utmost love and importance. Sai, who essays the role of Aditi further elaborates, “Even on the sets of Pet Puraan, the pets were the most loved. Everyone enjoyed their company, and they provided a joyous and cherishing break both on and off the shoot.”

Adding on how much importance the pets were given, Sai went onto say, “The pets had the luxury of having their own space and even a vanity van throughout the shoot. Special care and attention were always given to them and they were treated like stars —like all other cast members. For once they were treated how pets / animals should be treated with respect and love. They made the set alive the moment they set foot on the sets.”

Dnyanesh Zoting directed and wrote Pet Puraan, which was produced by Ranjit Gugle of Huge Productions. The show starring Sai Tamhankar and Lalit Prabhakar, will premiere in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali on SonyLIV on May 6, 2022.