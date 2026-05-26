The Dream Girl: Jasmine Sandlas announces first-ever India Arena Tour

Punjabi music trailblazer Jasmine Sandlas is officially transitioning from dominant festival headliner to massive solo arena act with her newly announced ‘The Dream Girl India Tour’. Produced exclusively by live event company Team Innovation the multi-city tour marks a definitive milestone in the artist’s career following a recent sold-out Australia tour.

The tour’s moniker serves as a deeply personal homage to her journey, tracing her path from a young lyricist to a global heavyweight, dedicated entirely to the fanbase that sustained that trajectory.

Following a series of viral university and festival performances across the country, this landmark four-city arena stretch marks her first ever national tour. The tour comes hot on the heels of the phenomenal success of her recent tracks from the Dhurandhar duology, which have dominated global music charts and streaming platforms.

Produced to deliver an unparalleled, high-octane audiovisual experience, the arena tour will bring Jasmine Sandlas’s electrifying stage presence, raw energy and signature powerhouse vocals directly to over 10,000 fans per city. The multi-city tour is scheduled to hit major entertainment hubs across India including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh across July and August of this year

Jasmine Sandlas states, “This tour isn’t just about playing bigger venues; it’s about creating a space where my music and the audience become one pulse. My journey has always been unfiltered and deeply tied to the people who listen to me. With ‘The Dream Girl’ tour, we are tearing down the walls and building an arena experience that feels incredibly intimate yet absolutely explosive. I’m bringing my rawest energy, and I expect India to bring theirs.”

Mohit Bijani, Founder, Team Innovation states, “We are thrilled to bring Jasmine Sandlas’s incredible vision to life on her very first official arena tour. Our goal is to craft a world-class production that matches her unmatched energy, giving Indian fans an unforgettable live music experience that sets a new benchmark for arena shows in the country.”

Tickets are live exclusively on BookMyShow.

Tour Details

• Delhi NCR – 11 July 2026

• Mumbai – 18 July 2026

• Bengaluru – 25 July 2026

• Chandigarh – 29 August 2026