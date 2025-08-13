The Film Federation of India (FFI) opens entries for India’s Official Oscar 2025 contender

The Film Federation of India (FFI), the apex body representing leading film associations across the country, has officially announced the opening of applications to select India’s entry for the 98th Academy Awards – International Feature Film category. Entries will be accepted from August 15, 2025, to September 10, 2025 (6:00 PM IST). The FFI will appoint a Chairman of the Jury along with an esteemed panel of senior professionals from the creative field. The final selection will be made through a democratic voting process after all screenings, with the chosen film to be announced on September 28, 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Firdausul Hasan, President of the FFI, said, “India is marching towards another amazing year in the movies and entertainment space. We are proud that Indian films continue to make a mark at prestigious global platforms, including the Oscars. The FFI will ensure a smooth, transparent, and fair nomination process, and we encourage maximum participation from filmmakers across the country.”

To be eligible, films must have their first release in India between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025, and should complete a minimum seven-day theatrical run in a commercial cinema. Each film must contain at least 60% content in an Indian language and be accompanied by English subtitles. The producer, artists, and technicians involved in the project must hold an Indian passport. For films unreleased as of September 10, 2025, applicants are required to submit a formal declaration confirming the release by September 30, 2025, along with proof of theatrical commitment. Every submission must be accompanied by the censor certificate, proof of release, a synopsis, the complete cast and crew list, details of any film festival participation or awards, and the film’s official website or online page.

The FFI urges filmmakers to submit their entries well before the deadline to ensure smooth processing. This initiative continues India’s tradition of showcasing its finest cinema on the world’s most prestigious stage – the Academy Awards. Last Date of Submission: September 10, 2025 – 6:00 PM