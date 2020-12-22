The first of its kind initiative and reality series MX TakaTak Fame House turns out to be a huge success

Digital content creators thrive on bringing forth engaging and viral content that strikes a chord with the viewers. Pioneering change and making this a viable career option for millions of aspiring talent, MX TakaTak launched its digital first initiative – Fame House with a vision to nurture the skills of its ever increasing community of content creators.

Fame Houseisa reality series wherein content creators are challenged with daily tasks to win the battle of fame and it was released exclusively on MX Player. Fame House has become an instant hit among these millennial content creators and has emerged as a springboard for them to become the next digital superstars. Content creators across India have been waiting to enter the Fame House for its next season, to persevere and fight for the chance to walk away with millions of additional followers as well as to live their dream of featuring in a web series.

The first season had 18 content creators, a beautiful location in Goa and with 7 days to collaborate, create and chill – the inmates of this house were armed with professional help and the mobile first content creation tools of the MX TakaTak app, that truly opened up a new world of endless possibilities for the creators. Everybody who entered this edition of the show had a different forte and talent; some were famous for their acting skills, some for making couple videos while the others were known for making concept videos. The experience of collaborating together not only led to more followers for each influencer but also helped them enrich their own portfolio and curate content pieces that were far more engaging.

Season 1 of Fame House included digital stars – Nisha Guragain, Shalvi Chauhan, Deepak Joshi, Rizwan Khan, Lucky Dancer Lucky, Aashika Bhatia, Amulya Rattan, Ayush Yadav, Rush Twins, Tariq Khan, Wish Rathod, Saloni Mittal, Vishal Kalra, Sofia Ansari, Kanishka Sharma, Ridhima Jain, Swati Sharma and Veerangna. Here’s what they had to say about their experience before and after Fame House.

Vishal Kalra said, “When I moved in, I had around 380K followers. Today, I have over 1 million followers. I don’t think the growth would have been this rapid and stable, if not for the Fame House”.

The growth owing to Fame House is not restricted to the short video space alone but across platforms. Ayush Yadav, who is also a YouTuber, said, “I have been on YouTube longer than I have been on a short video platform. Ever since I have come back from the Fame House, fans across all my social media accounts have been going crazy.”

Another contestant Nisha Guragain said “All my videos have been seeing an upward spike in followers, but for me – what really stood out is that MX Player found a way to bring alive my dream and pushed us one step closer to stardom by creating our time at the MX TakaTak Fame House into a full-fledged reality series.”

So, if you want to know more about their journey as influencers and take a sneak peek into the lives of your favorite content creator, start watching Fame House on MX Player now. Also, download the MX TakaTak app to watch more of their fun videos.