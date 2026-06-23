The Glamour Runway 2026: India’s first travel fashion reality show unveils a bold new era of fashion, travel and entertainment with Mumbai launch

Zomex Digital Pvt. Ltd. has officially announced the launch of The Glamour Runway 2026, India’s first premium travel fashion reality show that reimagines the reality television landscape by seamlessly blending fashion, travel, culture, and human stories into one immersive entertainment experience.

The property will make its grand debut at an exclusive media and industry launch evening in Mumbai, bringing together celebrities, fashion designers, business leaders, digital creators, influencers, and members of the media for the first official unveiling of a show that is set to redefine fashion entertainment in India.

Unlike traditional fashion competitions, The Glamour Runway 2026 transforms every destination into a stage. Contestants will embark on an extraordinary journey across ten iconic Indian cities, where each location presents unique challenges inspired by its heritage, culture, architecture, lifestyle, and fashion identity. The competition celebrates not only style and creativity but also resilience, personality, and authentic storytelling.

The inaugural season will travel through Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Goa, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Patna, Nepal, Srilanka and Thailand creating destination-driven content that showcases Asia’s rich diversity while providing audiences with a unique blend of fashion and travel.

The Mumbai launch evening will officially introduce the vision behind The Glamour Runway 2026, reveal the competition format, announce the contestant lineup, present brand partnership opportunities, and outline the show’s digital and broadcast strategy. More than 50 distinguished guests from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, media, business, and digital content are expected to attend the exclusive launch.

“The Glamour Runway 2026 is not just another reality show; it is a platform that celebrates India’s fashion, culture, travel, and talent on a national stage. Every city has its own story, and through this journey we aim to showcase those stories while creating meaningful opportunities for aspiring talent. Our vision is to build a world-class entertainment property that audiences, creators, and brands can proudly associate with.”, says Akash Shukla, Producer, The Glamour Runway 2026.

The launch evening will feature the official unveiling of the property, a presentation of the show’s vision and format, celebrity appearances, contestant introductions, media interactions, a fashion showcase, networking sessions, and an exclusive cocktail reception. Dedicated content creation zones and social media activation spaces will further encourage creators and influencers to engage with the property throughout the event.

The guest list includes renowned fashion designer Archana Kochhar, actress and television host Manasvi Vyas, actor and digital creator Anshoo Rajput, Sunny from the Golden Guys, internationally acclaimed choreographer Abhishek Wagle, actress Yangshu Shrestha, actor Sanjit Bhandari, and several leading personalities from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, business, and digital media. Popular digital creator Viraj Ghelani is also expected to attend, subject to confirmation.

The Glamour Runway 2026 is being produced by Akash Shukla and Vishal Pandey under the banner of Zomex Digital Pvt. Ltd. Designed for both digital and television audiences, the show will generate extensive branded content, destination-based storytelling, influencer collaborations, city-specific activations, and nationwide media coverage throughout its multi-city journey.

The platform offers premium integration opportunities for brands across the entire season, including title sponsorships, city partnerships, red carpet branding, media walls, stage integrations, experiential zones, digital campaigns, and exclusive content collaborations.