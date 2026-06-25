The Glamour Runway 2026 unveiled with a grand launch in Mumbai

The Glamour Runway 2026, India’s first Travel Fashion Reality Show, was officially launched at a spectacular event held at Novotel Mumbai on 24 June 2026. The grand unveiling marked the beginning of an ambitious entertainment property that seamlessly brings together fashion, travel, culture and storytelling, promising a first-of-its-kind experience for audiences across the country.

The exclusive launch received an overwhelming response from the entertainment and fashion industries, with an impressive gathering of celebrities, designers, influencers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, media professionals and digital creators. The event witnessed extensive coverage from leading television channels, print publications, digital media platforms, photographers and content creators, making it one of Mumbai’s most prominent entertainment and fashion launches of the year.

Conceptualised and produced by Akash Shukla and Vishal Pandey under the banner of Zomex Digital Pvt. Ltd., The Glamour Runway 2026 is designed to redefine reality entertainment by taking contestants on an extraordinary journey across iconic destinations, where every city becomes a runway and every challenge celebrates fashion, creativity, local culture and tourism.

The evening featured the official unveiling of the show’s concept and format, engaging presentations, celebrity interactions, red-carpet appearances, networking sessions and exclusive media interactions, offering guests a first look into India’s pioneering travel-based fashion reality show.

The launch was graced by an esteemed gathering of celebrities and industry personalities, including renowned fashion designer Archana Kochhar; actor Sudhanshu Pandey; celebrated singer Shibani Kashyap; music director Rahul Suhas; internationally acclaimed choreographer Abhishek Wagle; actress and television personality Manasvi Vyas; actress Yangshu Shrestha; actor Sanjit Bhandari; Sunny Waghchoure, Sanjay Gujar (Bunty) and Preeti Soni of the popular Golden Guys; actor and creative director Hardik Soni; Srinivas; Shraddha Gandhi; along with Shraddha Pandey and Vishal Pandey. The evening also welcomed several distinguished personalities from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, business and digital media, making it a landmark industry gathering.

Addressing the media, Akash Shukla, Producer of The Glamour Runway 2026, said, “The response to our launch has surpassed all expectations. Witnessing such tremendous support from the industry for an entirely new entertainment format reaffirms our vision. The Glamour Runway is much more than a reality show—it is a celebration of fashion, travel, culture and emerging talent. This is just the beginning, and we are committed to creating a world-class platform that inspires participants, creators and audiences alike.”

Producer Vishal Pandey added, “We are deeply grateful for the incredible support extended by our guests, celebrities, partners and the fashion fraternity. The Glamour Runway has been envisioned as a global platform that showcases destinations, creativity and talent while opening meaningful opportunities for brands and creators. The enthusiasm witnessed at the launch motivates us to deliver an exceptional inaugural season.”

The inaugural season of The Glamour Runway 2026 will travel across multiple destinations, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Goa, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Patna, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, creating destination-led fashion content while celebrating regional culture, tourism and emerging talent.

The successful launch has already generated significant excitement among media houses, industry stakeholders, content creators and brand partners, with several strategic collaborations currently underway. The show is set to feature renowned celebrities, leading influencers, destination-inspired fashion challenges, immersive storytelling and digital-first content, positioning itself as one of India’s most innovative and ambitious reality entertainment properties.

With an extraordinary launch setting the stage, The Glamour Runway 2026 officially begins its journey towards becoming a landmark platform for fashion, travel and entertainment, delivering a fresh, immersive and globally relevant reality show experience.