“The goal is always to do clutter-breaking work”, says Tahir Raj Bhasin on his upcoming project, Sultan of Delhi

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin’s passion for acting and cinema is evident in his choices of films and performances that he has delivered. His cinematic journey has been marked by his willingness to take on unconventional roles, showcasing his versatility and commitment to the craft of acting.

If there’s an actor who understands how being genre-agnostic hones one’s craft, it is Tahir Raj Bhasin. He has ventured into diverse genres and narratives, from playing intense antagonists to portraying complex, layered protagonists. Tahir has been seen in projects like the critically acclaimed Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Looop Lapeta, Chhichhore, 83, and Mardaani to name a few.

Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen next in Milan Luthria’s Sultan of Delhi. Based on the book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray, the series details the rise of a gangster in ‘60s Delhi.

Talking about his role in Sultan of Delhi, the actor shares, “The goal is always to do clutter-breaking work. What attracts me to any project is how disruptive it is. Sultan of Delhi is a project that really hit home for me. Arjun Bhatia is a protagonist that has every possible shade an actor can play and challenged me to bring my A game on the sets every single day! I’m fortunate that Milan Luthria sir cast me to play the lead and made me a part of his grand vision. It was very magnanimous of him to give me a precise road map, yet trust me with the space and freedom to bring my own ideas to the table.”

He adds, “I’m really excited to see people’s reactions to Arjun Bhatia and the series. As an actor, I aspire to do such projects and I have poured everything from within me into this series. So, all the love and the appreciation that it is receiving is a big, big personal validation for me. I’m so happy for Milan sir and the entire team! I hope to surprise people when they see the series on October 13!”

Sultan of Delhi is directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma. Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen playing the lead role of Arjun Bhatia in the show. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 13.