The Heartbreak Chhora: Ayushmann Khurrana steps into Haryanvi pop for the first time ever with new EP

Bollywood’s multi-talented superstar Ayushmann Khurrana has set the stage for a musical breakthrough with the release of his first-ever Haryanvi EP, which dropped today in collaboration with Warner Music India.

As Ayushmann makes a bold leap into Haryanvi pop with his latest EP titled The Heartbreak Chhora – the EP also marks a lot of firsts for the artist. This EP marks the first time a Punjabi singer has lent his voice to a Haryanvi song, with Ayushmann bringing his soft charm to the heartbreak anthem, a refreshing break from the hard-hitting, swagger-filled Haryanvi tracks. With groovy beats and an emotional core, the song blends vulnerability with rhythm—proving once again why Ayushmann is a trendsetter in both music and cinema.

The first track is set to redefine music videos by a one-of-a-kind, AI-generated visualizer video that blends striking artistry with quirky, eye-catching visuals making Ayushmann the first mainstream Bollywood artist to have an AI music video, pushing creative boundaries with his latest track. Penned by Kunwar Juneja and Krishna Bharadwaj, and composed by Jaya Rohilla and Gourov Dasgupta with Haryanvi consultant – Vaibhav Dewan, ‘The Heartbreak Chhora’ captures the rollercoaster of heartbreak with an irresistibly fun and upbeat soundtrack.

The EP also features two additional tracks, ‘Ho Gaya Pyar Re’, a soulful romantic ballad, and ‘Drive to Murthal’, an upbeat love anthem—showcasing Ayushmann’s musical versatility.

Speaking about his latest musical experiment, Ayushmann says, “It’s a great feeling to finally unveil what I’ve been working on over the past few months. I’m a big fan of Haryanvi music and wanted to try new sounds and themes that haven’t been explored in this genre, continuing my mission in experimenting with the unknown when it comes to my content. Even though these tracks dive into heartbreak, there is a happy vibe to the music which is why I like to term this genre – the Urban Haryanvi genre which will also be interesting to those who haven’t heard Haryanvi music before, making this an EP to be heard by all. Diving into the AI space with the music video of one track in this EP is also something I have been looking to show you all since a while – proving the importance of blending technology with ongoing trends which is very important in today’s times. I can’t wait for all of you to hear this!”

He yesterday also put out a video on his Instagram talking about his Haryana connection. Watch that video here – https://www.instagram.com/p/DG0p3fFyRUG/

Since his signing with Warner Music India, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered a string of chartbusters, including the biggest festive anthem of 2024, Jachdi, the soulful Reh Ja, and the high-energy pop hit Ankh Da Taara. With each release, he has further cemented his place in the music industry, blending his signature artistry with fresh, genre-defying sounds.

‘The Heartbreak Chhora’ is now streaming on all music platforms. You can stream the EP on all major audio platforms here – https://out-now.lnk.to/TheHeartbreakChhora