The Hollywood Reporter India concludes a star-studded second edition of Women In Entertainment

The Hollywood Reporter India (THR India), in partnership with De Beers, successfully concluded its second Women in Entertainment gala, bringing together luminaries, creators, and changemakers from across the entertainment landscape. The red-carpet evening celebrated the remarkable contributions of women who are redefining the foundations of film, television, and beyond.

Hosted at the Fairmont Mumbai, the event was attended by 150 guests, including acclaimed actors, directors, producers, and industry executives. The evening featured the unveiling of THR India Women in Entertainment Power List, recognising 50 of the most influential women in the industry today.

Avarna Jain, Chairperson, RPSG Lifestyle Media, said, “Women in entertainment are not just shaping narratives on screen, they are redefining the foundations of this industry. Events like these serve as a powerful reminder of how far we have come, and a call to action for how much further we can go together. This year, we are especially thrilled to honour Rani Mukerji, receiving the Timeless Icon Award; Aneet Padda, recognised as the Breakthrough Artist of the Year; and Santhy Balachandran, acclaimed for her work in Malayalam cinema and celebrated as the Changemaker of the Year. We are proud to bring this celebration to life with a fraternity that shares our belief in the power and brilliance of women.”

Acclaimed actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivered the keynote address at the event, shining a light on gender parity, creative freedom, and the responsibilities of the industry’s most powerful voices. This year, THR India tied up with CRY (Child Rights and You) as the official impact partner to present the Wishing Tree initiative at Women in Entertainment 2026.

Anupama Chopra, Editor, The Hollywood Reporter India, said, “At The Hollywood Reporter India, we believe that storytelling has the power to change the world — and it is women who are leading that charge. This evening is a testament to the courage, creativity, and vision of the women, the unsung heroes, who make this industry extraordinary. We are honoured to shine a light on their work.”

The partnership with De Beers underscored a shared commitment to celebrating brilliance, resilience, and enduring legacy — values that mirror the very essence of the women honoured at the event.

Shweta Harit, Senior Vice President at De Beers Group and Global CEO of Forevermark Diamond Jewellery said, “Platforms like Women in Entertainment highlight why natural diamonds continue to hold powerful meaning in a modern world. Formed by nature over time, their rarity, authenticity, and enduring value make them far more than symbols of beauty; they reflect individuality, purpose, and achievements that stand the test of time. At De Beers, our association with The Hollywood Reporter reflected a shared commitment to celebrating voices that are shaping culture with confidence and originality. As the jewellery partner for the evening, Forevermark showcased some of the world’s most beautiful natural diamonds, bringing a contemporary expression of glamour and personal storytelling to the red carpet, a reminder that the most meaningful luxury is always rooted in something real.”

The Women in Entertainment Power List, published in the March edition of THR India, features 50 women, including actors, lawyers, directors, producers, and many more. The full list is available at:

www.hollywoodreporterindia.com