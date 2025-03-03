The House Party by Savar share their recipe for success on Shark Tank India 4

Whether it’s a wedding, birthday, or casual get-together, great food defines a great celebration! That’s exactly what Gurgaon-based couple Savar Malhotra and Tanisha Malhotra had in mind when they launched The House Party by Savar in August 2022. Their innovative catering service offers a massive 750-item customizable menu with a strong focus on sustainability, serving by portion to minimize food waste.

The duo recently took their business to Shark Tank India 4, seeking 1 crore for 5% Equity. Their pitch sparked an engaging discussion among the sharks, highlighting the brand’s scalability, innovative model, and potential to disrupt the catering industry. “Being on Shark Tank India 4 was a fantastic experience, it gave us the opportunity to showcase our brand and receive valuable insights from some of the country’s top entrepreneurs. Our goal has always been to create a catering experience that is not just delicious but also personalized and sustainable, and we’re excited to take The House Party by Savar to the next level,” said Savar.