The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case comes alive, streaming from 4th July on Sony LIV

Sony LIV in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies brings this extraordinary true story to the screen in The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, a gripping political thriller based on the bestselling book Ninety Days by investigative journalist Anirudhya Mitra.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, and co-written with Rohit Banawalikar and Sriram Rajan, the series delves deep into a world of espionage, blurred loyalties, intelligence breakdowns, and the sheer human cost of justice.

A Riveting Ensemble Cast Includes: Amit Sial as D.R. Kaarthikeyan (Chief of SIT), Sahil Vaid as Amit Verma, (SP-CBI), Bhagavathi Perumal as Ragothaman (DSP-CBI), Danish Iqbal as Amod Kanth (DIG-CBI), Girish Sharma as, Radhavinod Raju (DIG-CBI), Vidyut Garg as Capt. Ravindran (NSG Commando)Along with Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan, Gouri Menon, and others.

Amit Sial shares, “This isn’t just a crime procedural drama; it’s about how invisible hands shape history. The role challenged me to explore the darkest corners of power, grief, and justice. I’m honored to portray a character rooted in truth and resilience.”