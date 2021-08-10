“The Launchpad program by MX TakaTak has been designed to empower relatively new creators” – Trilok Kumar

It’s been just a year since MX TakaTak, a homegrown short format video application, was launched in the country and it has already become one of the most popular entertainment apps across different platforms. One of the things that has helped the app become enormously successful is the fact that it has launched unique initiatives from time to time that have also helped content creators grow.

Recently, MX TakaTak introduced the Launchpad program to provide a boost to the content creator community on its platform. Under this initiative, 30 new-age content creators were chosen and are now being helped in propelling their career forward.

One of the 30 content creators who are a part of this unique initiative is Trilok Kumar. The Delhi based content creator developed a penchant for acting when he was very young and that led him towards becoming a content creator.

Talking about the Launchpad Program, he says, “The Launchpad program by MX TakaTak has been designed to empower relatively new creators by giving them the right platform to showcase their talent. Two sessions are held every week and we are given an idea about how our content is being received by the audience. Earlier, we never had access to proper analytics. Now, thanks to the Launchpad program, I have a very good idea about the kind of content that clicks with the audience.”

Being associated with MX TakaTak has helped Trilok grow in his career in ways more than one.

“I was working as a salesman in a showroom. When the lockdown happened, business got affected and I lost my job. That is when I started creating content actively. I opened a small shop of my own a while. I run it in the morning and my mother manages it in the evening. I get some free time in the evening, so I make my videos then. Being a part of the Launchpad program has been a blessing. The MX TakaTak team sent me for the audition of a web series recently. I hope I can go to Mumbai someday and realize my dream of becoming an actor”, he says on a parting note.