The makers of Ajmer-92 release the first poster of their upcoming film

Ajmer 92 tells the story of the grim plight of Girls from the city of Ajmer in the year 1992. A gut wrenching tale of families that were torn apart in the wake of unspeakable crimes against women.

Umesh Kumar Tiwari, producer of the film, added, “I believe it is essential to tell such stories to empower our youth. Through ‘Ajmer-92,’ we want our young girls, in fact, the entire youth, to etch the fact in their minds that good shall always triumph over evil.”

The poster of the film looks strikingly intriguing with newspaper cutouts smeared with blood. While we await further details about the film, ‘Ajmer-92’ is slated to release on 14th July 2023.

Pushpendra Singh, director of the film, further stated, “I am grateful for being a part of such an important project. This project, this film is important because societies need to timely re-affirm their unwavering support towards women and ‘Ajmer-92’ exactly does that.”

Reliance Entertainment in association with U & K Films Entertainment, Sumit Motion Pictures and Little Crew Pictures to release Ajmer-92 on the big screens on 14th July.