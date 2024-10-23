“The moment he stepped onto set, there was absolute silence” – Director Nikkhil Advani on casting Chirag Vora as Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight

For any maker the first challenge is won when they get the most appropriate casting while making a Historical Drama. Nikkhil Advani, who is making his most ambitious project, Freedom at Midnight, struck gold with the casting of Chirag Vora as Gandhi ji. The team went through various renditions before cracking the final look. With only a handful of people working on the look, it was a pressure test for the team when Chirag in his Final look came on the set.

“Have you ever felt anxiousness? This is what we were all going through while we were preparing on shooting with Gandhi ji on set. I was sure in my heart but at that moment I was second guessing myself as I have been working on this very closely. For my team and me it was actually the moment of truth. But what happened next was simply unbelievable. The entire crew who was busy in putting the screen together just stood in silence.” Said Nikkhil who is the showrunner and the director of the series. “The challenge lay in capturing the essence of Gandhi ji, especially in his younger years, as very few know what he looked like during that time. However, the moment Chirag stepped onto the set as Gandhi ji, there was absolute silence. It was a powerful reminder that both the older and younger generations still deeply respect him,”

Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext, Freedom at Midnight boasts a stellar team behind the scenes. Nikkhil Advani spearheads this project as the showrunner and director, while the story is penned by a talented team, including Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor. Adapted from the eponymous book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, the series delves deep into the tumultuous events surrounding India’s struggle for independence. The series features Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, Malishka Mendonsa, Rajesh Kumar, KC Shankar, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Alistair Finlay, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson in pivotal roles.